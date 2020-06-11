Elderly Instruments will reopen Monday

A popular music store announced it will reopen with some changes due to coronavirus concerns.

Elderly Instruments, 1100 North Washington Ave., said on its Facebook page the store will reopen Monday.

Employees and customers will be required to wear masks at all times, and people should stay 6 feet apart at all times.

Elderly is also not allowing more than 12 people at a time in the showroom, and customers are encouraged to pay with credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“We will be sanitizing and/or quarantining all instruments that have been played,” the store’s website at www.elderly.com said. “We ask you only to try out instruments you are interested in purchasing.”

Customers should also sanitize their hands before and after trying those instruments.

Elderly Instruments can be contacted at 517-372-7880 for more information.

