Egg salad sandwiches recalled due to possible listeria contamination

(WAFB) – Great American Deli, based out of Ooltewah, Tenn., is recalling its Egg Salad Sandwich due to possible listeria contamination.
The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 24. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Affected products may have been delivered to convenience stores, markets, and vending machines in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
Those who bought a sandwich should return them for a full refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1-800-343-1327 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here for more details about exactly which sandwiches are affected.
