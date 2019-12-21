Eddie Murphy Returns To SNL

Comedian Eddie Murphy makes his much-anticipated return to NBC's "Saturday Night Live" Saturday night after 35 years.

Murphy first earned national attention as a cast member on "SNL" from 1980-84.

He was known for bringing audiences some of their favorite characters, including Mr. Robinson, a parody of Fred Rogers, and Gumby, who coined the catchphrase, "I'm Gumby, dammit!"

You can watch SNL Saturday on WILX-TV starting at 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

