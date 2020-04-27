Eaton Rapids war memorial restored months after vandalism

The City of Eaton Rapids has restored the war memorial for fallen marine Lance Corporal Troy Nealy.

The memorial was vandalized back in January at Gar Memorial Park in Eaton Rapids. Patrick Rich, vice president of Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation, said he found the field cross and the helmet of the memorial on the ground around 2 a.m.

Thankfully, the City of Eaton Rapids paid to have the memorial fixed, which costs around $2,800.

Rich said, "We live in a very small town, but we have the biggest heart."

The memorial site at Gar Memorial Park has special meaning to the Nealy family. It's where Troy would play as a kid.

In addition to the memorial being fixed, the city also added a bench with an engraving saying, "Lest they be forgotten."

"We'll never forget his time here, his sacrifice to this country. I mean, it is a big deal," said Rich. "We don't want to forget these young men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms that we have here."

According to the city, whoever is responsible for the vandalism still has not been identified.

Rich said damaging a war memorial is a federal crime and the culprit can face jail time and heavy fines.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation is planning to place three more memorials like Nealy's around Michigan this summer.

However, the memorials are very expensive.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation is asking for donations.

Anyone interested can visit their website at www.fallenheroesmemorialfoundation.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

