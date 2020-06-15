Eaton Rapids police need help finding vehicle, persons tied to shots fired complaint

The Eaton Rapids Police Department needs help finding persons it deems are of interest in connection with June 8 shots fired complaints in Hamlin Township.

Dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the township around 2 a.m. Police are looking for the owner of a white sports utility vehicle and its occupants.

According to a news release posted Monday on the police department's Facebook page, authorities are also seeking information about a shots fired incident with a police officer.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Lt. Paul Creger at 517-663-8118, ext. 8152.