Eaton Rapids man killed in early morning crash

An Eaton Rapids man was killed in an accident early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were called to Northbound I-69 in Marshall.

A 64-year-old man was towing another pickup truck with a 23-year-old man inside. Both men are from Eaton Rapids.

Another pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer driven by a 39-year-old Bellevue woman hit the rear end of the towed pickup.

Both trucks overturned in the median and a 66-year-old Eaton Rapids man was ejected as the truck rolled, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers were taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Two are in serious but stable condition. The third patient is in stable condition.

The driver of the truck pulling the horse trailer and the three children in the truck were not injured.

Police have not yet determined why the initial crash happened; however, they say alcohol does not appear to be involved.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team is still investigating the accident.

The Marshall Township Fire Department, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Service, Marshall Police Department and the Calhoun County Road Commission were also on scene.

