Eaton Rapids makes Halloween accessible

While many people might not realize it, holidays like Halloween may be difficult for some people to participate in.

The City of Eaton Rapids will have free laminated cards for people that are non-verbal and have autism.

The cards will be available at Main St. Trick or Treating on Wednesday, and in City Hall up until close on Halloween.

The cards read “Tick or Treat! Hi my name is ____ and I have autism. I cannot say “Trick or Treat,” but I am trying. Thank you and have a happy Halloween!”

The cards allow kids who otherwise may have felt uncomfortable or excluded from Halloween to participate.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.