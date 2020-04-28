Neighbors frustrated over still-flooded intersection

A flooded intersection in Eaton Rapids has people frustrated. It's been that way for several months.

Tuesday an Eaton County resident says they are taking action to make sure the situation is fixed. (Source: WILX)

We first told you about the big puddle at Canal and Columbia road back in January.

On Tuesday Eaton County resident Will Pitylak is taking action by running for Drain Commissioner to make sure the situation is fixed.

"There's some incompetence with how the situations being handled," said Pitylak.

"We don't need to pay an engineer to tell us what's wrong with these ditches."

Back in February Eaton Township held a special meeting with Spicer Engineering Group to help them talk about how they would handle the flooding situation at the intersection.

According to Pitylak nothing has happened since that meeting.

"Didn't even work towards a solution nothing - not even a temporary solution the road never opened."

Pitylak says the intersection is very damaged but thinks it can be fixed with proper maintenance.

"We need to use Eaton County contractors who know what they're doing and you know get them out there and at a minimum your not hurting anything if you start kind of reclaiming your ditches," said Pitylak.

Steven Schaub, who lives near the flooded intersection says the work was being done on the intersection a while back, but not enough.

"I think a couple of weeks they have worked on it but were still flooded out," said Schaub

"I don't know us neighbors call it our lake now," added Schaub.

The Eaton Rapids Township Board can choose to submit a petition to the Drain Commissioners office to ask them to fix the problem.

If they do, money used to fix the intersection will come from the homeowners who live around the area.

We've reached out to the Township and the Road Commission for a comment and haven't heard back.

