New location for Eaton Rapids farmer's markets

Two different farmer's markets in Eaton Rapids are moving to a new, central location.

The Eaton Rapids Downtown Development Authority said following a decision made at their last meeting, the Wednesday farmer's market, which was previously held in the Eaton Rapids Medical Center parking lot, and the Saturday market, previously held in Hamlin Square, will both be held on the grass lot along Hall Street between 114 and 132 Hall Street.

“We’re excited and honored that the markets have come together to have a single unified location and have trusted us to continue the great work they’ve both put into their markets, and we look forward to serving the community in a greater capacity,” said DDA/Main Street Executive Director Jason Smith.

The city said having one location for both markets, in addition to having one entity serve as the administrator of the farmer's markets, will allow both markets "to have consistent guidelines and services offered to both the vendors and customers."

The city said both markets will soon be accepting EBT and FoodBucks programs and will feature produce, herbs, flowers, baked goods, jams and jellies, craft items, eggs and more.

The market will run Wednesdays beginning June 24 through Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays beginning June 27 through Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To become a vendor, contact Jason Smith at the Eaton Rapids DDA at 517-663-8118 extension 8157 or by email at smithj@cityofeatonrapids.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

