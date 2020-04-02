Eaton County reports first death from coronavirus

The Barry-Eaton County Health Department is reporting the first death in Eaton County from the coronavirus.

The health department said the individual was a 71-year-old man who died on Tuesday, March 31.

The health department said the man was diagnosed with coronavirus after he died.

“We regret to inform the county of this loss, and extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends,” said Health Officer Colette Scrimger. “This is a sobering reminder of the importance of staying vigilant in our disease prevention actions. Not everyone who has the coronavirus will be sick, so physically distance yourself from others as if everyone has it. Take care to travel outside the home only when absolutely necessary, and diligently wash your hands.”

The health department said there have been 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Eaton County and four in Barry County.

For more information on how the health department is handling the virus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.