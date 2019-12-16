Eaton County man arrested for child pornography

Michigan State Police have arrested a Sunfield resident for child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to Donald Collier's home in Eaton County.

The Computer Crimes Unit seized multiple devices from Collier's home they believed could have child pornography on them.

Collier is charged with one count of distributing or promoting child pornography, one count of possession of that material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted Collier could face a total of up to 31 years in prison,

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

