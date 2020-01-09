Eaton County launches public safety system

Eaton County safety officials announced the launch of their newest method to keep residents safe.

The new public safety communications system is operational.

911 Director Michael Armitage said the $13.1 million investment "will significantly improve critical, life-saving communications for decades to come."

"This system is more dependable and will allow first responders to communicate with each other in the country as well as with agencies outside the country," Armitage said.

The project includes five additional radio towers, 957 radios for responders, 464 pagers for fire departments and 39 outdoor warning sirens, according to Armitage.

"This new radio system complete with additional towers, will bring a substantial improvement of radio coverage through Eaton County and help us better fulfill our mission of providing the very best public safety and services," Sheriff Tom Reich said.

The radio system was funded through a $1.75 phone surcharge approved by Eaton County voters back in November of 2017.

"This absolutely could save lives. There's many times where police officers, Fire-EMS, just simply can't reach us on the radio and emergency so this fixes that issue," Armitage said.

Armitage said the system is performing better than they expected with 98% indoor coverage. He said the system was in over 1,400 areas throughout Eaton County.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.