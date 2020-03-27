Eaton County launches dispatch website

The Eaton County Dispatch has been hard at work directing all emergency calls to the right place.

Michael Armitage 911 Director of Eaton County say their phone lines have been busy, but not just with emergency calls.

"We're seeing people calling whether -- primarily businesses that are open that people believe aren't essential and should be closed under the order. So we've really seen an uptick in the last two days of those types of reports," said Armitage.

To free up dispatch phone lines Armitage is asking people to head to their website instead of calling.

"Make your report electronically so you provide the information like you would if you were to call the dispatch center and that allows us administratively instead of tying up a dispatcher to do all that work no we can get that administratively and send it to the police department that needs to investigate it," said Armitage.

Here's how it works.

"Go to our website EatonCounty911.org there is a link right at the top a big button you can press from there it will ask the basic questions are you reporting a person or a business," said Armitage.

Once you complete the electronic form it will ask if you want police to contact you or not.

If you do call 911 for an emergency in Eaton County Armitage says they will be asking more questions than usual during the pandemic.

"Listen carefully and tell me if she has any of the following symptoms is she under public health monitoring for covid19?," said Eaton County dispatcher.

"Does she have any of the following symptoms? A measured body temperature greater than 100.4 degrees? Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent cough?" added dispatcher.

If the person responds yes to any of those questions they ask that no one has close contact with that person and they will send the information to first responders.

"We're all constantly putting plans in place so that we're prepared so I feel all of our agencies in this county have done a tremendous job of being one step ahead of the game so that we're prepared you know as this conditions change."

If you have any non-emergency questions for Eaton County Emergency Dispatch head to its website,

