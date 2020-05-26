Eaton County deputies arrest I-69 wrong-way driver who thought she was on US-131

Eaton County sheriff deputies encountered a dangerous situation Monday night along I-69 in Windsor Township.

The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday morning on its Facebook page that a driver who appeared to be impaired was arrested for driving the wrong way along I-69 in the township.

A message posted Monday morning on the Facebook page says Eaton County Dispatch started getting called about the wrong-way driver about 9:30 p.m. before she was arrested.

When deputies caught up to the driver, they found her going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Lansing Road.

Following the driver's arrest, deputies found out the driver thought she was traveling along US-131.

The suspect has been lodged in the Eaton County Jail in Charlotte.

"As we know, the consequences to wrong-way drivers can be deadly," the sheriff's office's Facebook post says.

