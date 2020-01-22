Eaton County catches burglar red handed

Busted! That's what the Eaton County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning regarding recent car break ins.

Over the last few weeks multiple vehicles have been broken into in Delta Township.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the sheriff's office received a call of a suspicious person going through cars at an apartment complex near Canal and Willow.

Deputies caught the man in the act of stealing from the cars. After searching the suspect deputies found items from at least seven other known car break ins.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was lodged at the Eaton County Jail on multiple charges involving stolen property.

The sheriff's office said they will release the suspects name after formal charges are authorized by the county prosecutor and arraignment.

