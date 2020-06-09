Eaton Rapids Police Dept. looking for suspect involved in shots fired incident

Eaton Rapids Police Department is looking for information regarding an individual believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident.

Police said the incident happened in Hamlin Township around 3:58 Monday morning.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said an Eaton Rapids police officer attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of being involved in a shot's fired incident in Hamlin Township. Police said there were no injuries from that incident.

The department said the vehicle fled from the officer driving eastbound on Barnes Road.

Police said an occupant inside of the vehicle shot at the officer during the pursuit, "striking the patrol vehicle."

The Eaton Rapids Police Department said the officer was not injured and did not fire back.

The department said there are no suspects in custody and the vehicle was not located.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday morning, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said prior to the vehicle pursuit incident, deputies were investigating a shots fired complaint that happened in the 9000 block of Kinneville in Hamlin Township.

The sheriff's office said no one was struck, but evidence of gunfire was found.

"We appreciate the assistance of ERPD and we are very glad the officer was not struck by this additional gunfire directed toward him and his patrol car," the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said in its post.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484 or Lt. Paul Creger, Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-663-8118 ext. 8152.

