Eaton County Sheriff's Office investigating animal cruelty after finding starved dog

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office and Eaton County Animal Control are investigating an animal cruelty complaint after finding a dog that was barely skin and bones.

The dog was found on Thanksgiving Day in Windsor Township on Holt Highway near Bailey Road.

The adult female has no chip or collar to identify her. She's mainly black but with white paws, rescuers believe she's a Mastiff mix.

The Capital Area Humane Society is taking care of her and making sure she gets the help she needs. She is expected to survive.

Deputies said in their Facebook alert that there was another similar female dog found, however she was found dead after being hit by a car.

Deputies believe the dogs are not from the area, and were likely abandoned there.

The Sheriffs office urges anyone who recognizes this dog or has information about who the owner(s) of these dogs are should call EC Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.

