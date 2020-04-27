Eaton County Sheriff's Office has suspect in custody for homicide

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said they have a suspect in custody following a homicide over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of North Clinton Trail in Sunfield Township to check on the well-being of a resident on Sunday, April 26.

The sheriff's office said the caller had gone to the residence to check on a relative whom they had not heard from and saw the relative lying motionless on the floor.

The sheriff's office said once deputies arrived at the scene, after forced entry, they found 56-year-old Cheryl Arlene Fox dead. Deputies said she suffered traumatic head injuries and an edged weapon was found near her body.

The sheriff's office said detectives, along with the Michigan State Police crime lab, began investigating the incident and information was obtained regarding a 21-year-old male suspect who lived with Fox.

The sheriff's office said a description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast in a statewide bulletin and detectives began looking for the suspect.

The sheriff's office said officers at the Grand Ledge Police Department made a traffic stop of the suspect and his vehicle later in the evening on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody and interviewed by Eaton County Sheriff's Detectives.

The sheriff's office said the 21-year-old is in custody and detectives are seeking murder charges from the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office.

“Our hearts go out to Cheryl’s family and friends who are enduring this senseless, horrific loss, and our prayers are with you," said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich. “I commend the response and quick actions of our Deputies in developing and communicating information on the suspect to our law enforcement partners across the state. I also wish to thank the Grand Ledge Police Department for their alert observation and traffic stop of the suspect which led to his arrest.”

