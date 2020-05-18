Eaton County Sheriff's Office: One suspect arrested for stolen ammunition following foot pursuit

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said one suspect has been arrested after ammunition was stolen from a Delta Township retailer.

The sheriff's office said on Saturday, May 16, deputies were dispatched to the Delta Township retailer on a call of retail fraud.

The sheriff's office said the suspects stole ammunition and fled on foot once deputies arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office said one suspect was apprehended after the "brief foot pursuit."

An investigation into the incident revealed the suspect was in possession of three firearms, one of them was reported stolen, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the suspect is also a convicted felon and was out on bond for weapons charges.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Eaton County Jail for multiple felony charges, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies are currently working to identify the other suspect.

The sheriff's office said the name of the suspect and charges issued will be released following arraignment.

