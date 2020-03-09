Eaton Conservation District to host wildlife habitat workshop

This spring-like weather may have you on the lookout for birds. If you're hoping to attract more songbirds and game birds to your property, the Eaton Conservation District wants to help.

ECD is hosting a workshop at their building in Charlotte with the Michigan Bird's Program on March 26th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be details on how to provide the ideal habitat and food sources to attract birds to your property. Free dinner will also be served.

The free workshop will be held in the basement conference room at 551 Courthouse Drive, Charlotte, MI 48813.

Anyone wishing to attend must RSVP at (517) 543-1512 x5 by March 20th so the organizers can get an accurate count for food.

For more information, visit their Facebook event.

