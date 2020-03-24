Eating more tofu could help prevent heart disease.

That's according to a new Harvard study of over 200-thousand healthy adults.

It showed people who ate tofu more than once a week had an 18% lower risk of developing heart disease, regardless of other risk factors.

The effect was especially strong in young, and postmenopausal women who were not taking hormones.

Tofu is rich in isoflavones, a natural compound with a number of health benefits.

