Eat unlimited pancakes for a good cause

Hungry for pancakes and supporting charity?

Applebee’s Restaurant in East Lansing will play host to a fundraiser for Haven House on Saturday, February 22 from 8-10 a.m. But this is not your typical fundraiser.

For the price of a ticket ($10 per person), attendees will enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, including a side dish and a drink. Kids under five will eat for free. The event also includes friendly competition among volunteer “Star Servers” willing to take pies in the face and perform goofy stunts in an attempt to outshine the others. They’re prone to do “whatever it takes” to attract attention and raise the most money to help homeless families.

Attendees can also designate which Star Server to “tip” when they purchase their ticket. For an additional donation of $100 (or more), an individual can throw a pie in the face of a server of their choosing.

All proceeds will support Haven House’s mission to provide homeless families with temporary shelter and services that enable them secure permanent housing.

