Eastwood Towne Center could get another hotel

The Eastwood Towne Center could be growing.

The Lansing Township Board is meeting Tuesday night and is expected to discuss plans for a new hotel at the center.

The plans currently call for the hotel to be built near the Walmart and Sam's Club located along Wood Street. The hotel would be a "Towne Place Suites," which is a chain that is owned by Marriott.

Township leaders are telling News 10 that Stellar Hospitality Group is applying to build the hotel.

The group said they support the growth of Eastwood because it is helping Lansing Township's economy.

"It is the go-to area in our township. We see so many people who shop during the day and it has a very vibrant night life there. So it's a huge asset to our township. We're very proud of it and we hope it continues to grow," said Dion'trae Hayes, supervisor of Lansing Charter Township.

In addition to the hotel, there are also plans for the old Max and Erma's that has been demolished. That location is expected to become a BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The Lansing Township Board will be meeting at 7 p.m.

