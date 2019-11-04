Eastpointe election to use "ranked-choice voting"

A Detroit suburb will make Michigan history Tuesday when it uses "ranked-choice voting" for two seats on the city council.

Voters will be asked to rank four candidates, from first to fourth.

A candidate can immediately win with more than 33.3% of the vote.

But if no one clears that threshold, officials will shift and count the second choices on certain ballots.

Eastpointe agreed to ranked-choice voting to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department.

