Eastpointe election to use "ranked-choice voting"

EASTPOINTE, MI (AP) -- A Detroit suburb will make Michigan history Tuesday when it uses "ranked-choice voting" for two seats on the city council.
Voters will be asked to rank four candidates, from first to fourth.
A candidate can immediately win with more than 33.3% of the vote.
But if no one clears that threshold, officials will shift and count the second choices on certain ballots.
Eastpointe agreed to ranked-choice voting to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department.
