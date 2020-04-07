Easter bunny on lockdown

68% of Americans, who celebrate Easter, say their spending on the holiday will be affected by the coronavirus this year.

That's according to Wallethub's new coronavirus Easter survey.

Almost half say they are skipping out on candy, new outfits and Easter foods this year, in contrast with prior years.

Two thirds (68%) of Americans say they are more worried about the coronavirus than the U.S. economy.

And many Americans think lockdowns should last.

About half believe non-essential businesses, restaurants and travel should not restart for at least 3 months.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.