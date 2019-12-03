Eastbound lane closure on Trowbridge Road beginning Wednesday

The eastbound lane on Trowbridge Road will be closed beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The lane will be closed to accommodate construction for the development at 947 Trowbridge Road, according to the East Lansing Department of Public Works.

The closure is expected to be in place for a few weeks, but will be removed when the contractor isn't working, according to the department.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

If you have questions, call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

