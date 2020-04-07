Four in custody after armed home invasion leads to pursuit

Four suspects are in custody after an armed home invasion turned into a police pursuit Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 1:45 pm at a home on Nixon Road, south of Mt. Hope Highway in Delta Township.

Michigan State Troopers were in the area and were able to locate the suspects' vehicle which led to a pursuit.

MSP was able to end the chase at North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Willow Street.

Eaton County detectives are currently investigating the situation.

