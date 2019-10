A car fire has closed down eastbound lanes of Interstate 96 near the M-52 exit, just west of Webberville.

Back-ups can also be seen for miles on MDOT cameras for those driving in the opposite direction in westbound lanes.

It's unclear how long the interstate could be shutdown. You should expect delays and use alternate routes.

