A semi-truck on its side has made travel difficult for those on I-96 at Pennsylvania in Lansing.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The semi rolled onto its side on the off-ramp of westbound I-96.

First responders are on the scene and the west and eastbound ramps are currently closed at 96 and Pennsylvania.

