East Miller Road to close for power pole construction

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water & Light will be reducing traffic to one lane on East Miller Road.

The lane reduction will take place on East Miller Road from South Pennsylvania to North Aurelius Road from due to construction on a pole.

The city said the work is set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 and is expected to be complete by the end of the business day.

The city said flaggers will be on-site to maintain traffic in both directions and access to local area residences and businesses adjacent to the work areas will be maintained during the construction.

The city warns drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

