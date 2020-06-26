East Lansing's free parking will end soon

The City of East Lansing will continue to offer free two-hour parking through the end of this month.

East Lansing will transition to a new rule allowing a thirty-minute grace period for all gated facilities in July.

However, free parking will be offered on the Fourth of July.

The city says enforcement at street meters and permit lots will continue.

East Lansing is facing a huge budget deficit as a result of the free parking it has offered during the pandemic.

