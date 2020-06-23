East Lansing's Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub to close temporarily, create plan to eliminate lines

A popular downtown East Lansing business that's generated long lines of MSU students has decided to close temporarily.

Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub's management has closed the business and won't reopen until it has a plan to eliminate lines, according to its Facebook page.

The business also added in its post it will modify the HVAC system while closed and "install an air purifying technology that will remove 99.4% of the COVID-19 virus."

"This decision comes after much deliberation within our family," the post says. "Although we have developed and implemented procedures above and beyond the state’s requirements for re-opening, and made significant financial investments in complete touch-free restrooms, our family feels the responsibility to do more."

Harper's has operated 131 Albert Ave. for 23 years.

It has received criticism on social media for its long lines snaking out to the sidewalk while other business have been closed or are forced to follow strict social distancing practices.

The business' Facebook page doesn't indicate when it cold reopen.

"We will keep you informed on our progress and will let you know as soon as we announce our second re-opening," the post says. "Hope to see you soon."