East Lansing's Gotcha scooters debut on campus

Students at Michigan State University will soon see 300 more scooters zipping around campus and the City of East Lansing.

Gotcha, an electric scooter and bike company, announced that it had signed a contract with MSU in late August. But since that initial announcement there was a delay in the promised scooters due to issues with technology.

In a press release Gotcha said it has been working tirelessly to improve its scooter technology. Gotcha released a new scooter app that registers, locates, and unlocks the scooters.

Scooters cost $1 to unlock and use the electronic device, and 15 cents for every minute of use.

Gotcha promised in it's contract to provide MSU with anonymous data from the scooters.

“This e-scooter system brings a healthy and environmentally friendly mode of transportation to students while also providing us with real-time data to improve mobility research,” Brice Nelson, Associate Director at MSU, said.

The data will analyze traffic density and patterns, the use of the scooters, and further develop future technology.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.