East Lansing will continue no-fee yard waste removal

The City of East Lansing announced Friday that it will offer a third round of no-fee yard waste removal in June to meet the needs of residents. Bulk item collection will continue to be suspended through June 15 to

accommodate the two extra weeks of no-fee yard waste collection.

The city is asking residents to keep the following dates in mind:

-Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day; no yard waste or bulk item collection this week

-Monday, June 1 – No-fee yard waste collection offered on east side of City (homes east of Abbot Road); no bulk item collection this week

-Monday, June 8 – No-fee yard waste collection offered on west side of City (homes west of Abbot Road); no bulk item collection this week

-Monday, June 15 – Resume regular yard waste and bulk item collection (advanced requests and City bags/stickers required)

The city says it is not necessary to make advanced requests or

use city yard waste stickers or bags until June 15. However, all other yard waste guidelines still apply. Residents with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works.

