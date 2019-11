The City of East Lansing is closing an intersection this week to continue its

Infrastructure Restructure project.

From November 18-23, the northbound right lane of Harrison Road, between Oak Street and Grand River Avenue, and Oak Street, at the intersection of Harrison Road, will be closed for sewer lining and bypass pumping.

Anyone with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

