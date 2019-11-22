East Lansing staff reacts to unexpected bonuses

People who work at East Lansing High School get to start their holiday shopping a little earlier this year thanks to an unexpected bonus from the school district.

Earlier this week, we told you the district was splitting $390,000 in surplus money among its nearly 400 employees.

Teachers do so much for their schools and students, sometimes without any recognition, so the teachers and staff were overwhelmed when they received such a generous gift right before the holidays.

"To know that East Lansing High School really do value the staff, they value the teachers, and that here we really do show that we care about what we do here," Jerralmier Jones, a student advocate, said.

This was the reaction of many teachers and staff at East Lansing High School as they received an unexpected gift from the district. Superintendent Dori Leyko wanted to sent a message.

"I hope it made them feel really included, a special part of our district because they interact with our kids everyday too. we really wanted to make it inclusive with everybody and not make it different by position," Leyko said.

The money came from an unexpectedly large budget surplus and the employees have different ideas on how to spend it.

"We use money towards those school supplies for kids a little bit and it's just nice to have that extra money to use not openly for our family but for kids," Josh Barrohs, school counselor, said. "Because the holiday is coming up, I'm going out of town and that right there is going to help me and my wife spend the holiday out of town."

The superintendent said she didn't really consider any other options for the money besides giving it back to the district's biggest asset--the staff.

