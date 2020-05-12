East Lansing council set to vote on future of mural downtown

East Lansing City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote to approve the funding for a new mural downtown.

The mural would be painted on the eastern wall of the City Center project, behind The Riv, near the intersection of Albert Street and M.A.C. Avenue.

The mural is expected to cost around $24,500. Most would be paid for by the city's Public Art Fund, with about $4,700 paid by the building's owner.

The mural is expected to take about a month to complete.

City leaders said work would begin when they stay-at-home order ends.

