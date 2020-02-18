East Lansing resident ready for her time in the spotlight

A fan of 'Wheel of Fortune' will soon be spinning the wheel.

Dorian Prier of East Lansing grew up watching Wheel of Fortune with her parents.

She saw they were holding auditions and decided to enter.

Dorian says she sent in an audition tape for herself and her friend for the show's "Girlfriends Get Away Week," without her friend knowing. When she got an email months later asking them to go to Indianapolis for auditions, she had to convince her friend to fly out and do it with her.

They went through two rounds of auditions and then it was off to Los Angeles to be on the show.

Dorian says that the entire Wheel of Fortune team treated the contestants very well and took good care of them.

Her family got to be there in the audience to watch the taping of the show which airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 pm ET.

She said the best moment was when Vanna White came up and greeted each contestant, which she was really happy about.

You can watch the "Wheel" on WILX every weeknight at 7 p.m.

