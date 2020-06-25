East Lansing provides updates on Trowbridge, Forest Road projects

The East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) has given an update regarding the Trowbridge and Forest Road construction projects.

DPW said beginning Thursday, June 25, crews will begin paving the eastbound and westbound outside lanes of Trowbridge Road between Harrison and Arbor Drive. DPW said traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes.

DPW said the final paving for Trowbridge Road is set to begin Saturday. June 27 and striping the road will begin next week.

DPW said traffic access to the median and commercial approaches will be affected during this time and delays should be expected.

DPW said flagging personnel will be in place to guide traffic. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or follow the posted detour for this project.

The second project, the upcoming Forest Road project, begins next week.

DPW said Forest Road, between College and South Harrison Road, will be closed beginning the week of June 29. Crews will be crushing and shaping the road, working on drainage improvements, replacing the guardrail and paving and striping the road.

DPW said the project is expected to take four weeks to finish and is dependent on weather.

DPW also warns motorists that multiple construction projects are currently underway in the area, or are expected to being soon, by regional agencies. Specifically, the Ingham County Road Department's project on Forest Road, east of Farm Lane and Beaumont Road between Mt. Hope and Bennett Road is set to begin soon.

DPW said Forest Road between Harrison Road and Stoneleigh Drive, is currently under construction as part of the McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital project.

Traffic control will be in place for all of the projects and DPW says to expect delays. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes or follow posted detours.

For more information, contact DPW at 517-337-9459.

