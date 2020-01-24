East Lansing police investigate robbery, assault

East Lansing police investigated a robbery and assault early Friday morning.

In an alert sent by the department, officers said they were on scene of the incident, which happened on Abbot Road, just south of Lake Lansing Road, around 6 a.m.

As of 8 a.m., police said they were still looking for a suspect.

Additional information was not immediately available.

If you have any information, call East Lansing police at 517-351-4220.

