East Lansing police investigating reports of "Black Lives Matter" bananas on sidewalks

East Lansing police are investigating reports of bananas being placed on sidewalks in different parts of the city that have the words "Black Lives Matter" written on them.

Police have received reports of people finding these bananas over the past day or so.

East Lansing Assistance Police Chief Steve Gonzalez told News 10 police aren't taking this matter lightly.

News 10 reached out to two East Lansing residents who have found three bananas on sidewalks and believe someone is doing this to promote racism.

Anyone with information about who may have put these bananas in areas around East Lansing are asked to call police at 517-319-6884.

The Meridian Township Police Department hasn't received any reports of "Black Lives Matter" bananas in the township, the department's public information officer said.

