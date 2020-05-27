East Lansing Police Dept. accepting applications for study committee

You can now apply to be on the study committee helping to create a new Eat Lansing new police department oversight commission.

The need for a police oversight commission follows the investigations of two recent cases of alleged police brutality in East Lansing. In both cases the police officer involved was cleared on allegations of using excessive force.

The application to be on the study committee to create the oversight commission closes Friday, June 26th.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.