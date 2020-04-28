East Lansing plans to provide second round of no-fee yard waste collection

The City of East Lansing has made adjustments to its Spring yard waste and bulk item collection.

The city said following a successful first round of no-fee yard waste collection on the city's east and west sides for the past two weeks, the Department of Public Works plans to provide a second round of the no-fee yard waste collection in a similar way.

The city said it also plans to offer one week of bulk item collection next week in order to accommodate spring move-out and residents in need.

The city said to keep the upcoming dates in mind:

-Monday, May 4 – Bulk item collection offered throughout the week (see guidelines below); no yard waste collection this week

-Monday, May 11 - No-fee yard waste collection offered on the City’s east side (homes east of Abbot Road)

-Monday, May 18 - No-fee yard waste collection offered on City’s west side (homes west of Abbot Road)

-Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day; no yard waste or bulk item collection this week

-Monday, June 1 – Regular yard waste and bulk item collection services to resume if City offices have re-opened to the public (to accommodate sale of bags/stickers)

The city said to avoid fines, community members are asked to not leave items at the curb without first making a request and providing payment. The city said there is a $20 fee for each bulk item and a $42 fee for items containing Freon.

Bulk items include furniture, appliances, carpet, mattresses and any other items that weigh over 40 pounds.

If you have any questions you are asked to call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

For more information, click here.

