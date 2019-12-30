East Lansing looking for election inspectors

Michigan's Presidential Primary is one of the early one's next year, which means we could have a huge say in who gets the Democratic Nomination.

East Lansing is asking for help with that primary, it's asking for people to serve as inspectors for the March 10 election.

Those who are eligible to be inspectors include anyone registered to vote in Michigan, and students ages 16-17.

You will be paid for working on Election Day as well as for your training.

