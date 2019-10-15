East Lansing looking for Emerging Leaders

The City of East Lansing is currently accepting applications for its 2020 East Lansing Emerging Leaders Program.

The application, available online at cityofeastlansing.com/emergingleaders, must be submitted by 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 for consideration.

The East Lansing Emerging Leaders program is a civic engagement course designed to support today’s emerging leaders. In 2020, the program will change from previous years and, for the first time, will be a year-long course with monthly meetings. A $55 fee will be charged to those accepted to the program to help offset program costs. Scholarships will be available for those who are eligible.

Participants of the 2020 program will hone leadership and public service skills by learning about a variety of course topics, including economic and cultural development, emergency response, municipal finance and more. Courses will be taught by a range of local business, community and government leaders.

Many past graduates have gone on to serve as active members of neighborhood associations, City boards and commission and even the East Lansing City Council.

“The Emerging Leaders Program was created to educate citizens about the importance of local government and civic engagement,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “It is our hope that the 2020 participants will be inspired to take an active role in local government and the East Lansing community upon graduating from the program.”

All applicants must be East Lansing residents and must be 18 years of age or older. Applicants cannot be running for, or currently serving in, an elected office.

Interested community members can learn more at cityofeastlansing.com/emergingleaders.

