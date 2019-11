East Lansing will be wrapping up its leaf collection on the city's east side this week.

The Department of Public works will be collecting as many piles that have been raked to the curb as possible.

To make sure your leaves get collected, regardless of what side of the city you live in, make sure you rake them to the curb by 7 a.m. Nov. 25.

