East Lansing invites public to deer discussion

Too many deer roaming around neighborhoods and busy streets in East Lansing has the city looking for solutions.

The East Lansing City Council is inviting the community to weigh in on whether or not the city should implement an annual deer harvesting program.

The program would use lethal measures to control the deer population and would be completed by professionals through a contract with the United States Department of Agriculture, according to a statement sent to News 10.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in courtroom 2 of the East Lansing 54B district court.

