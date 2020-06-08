East Lansing gradually reopens some city buildings and services

Some East Lansing city facilities will reopen to the public June 15, the city said in a press release Monday.

As facilities begin to reopen after temporarily shutting down in the wake of Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak, city and court staff will need time for some changes to be put in place, according to the release.

East Lansing City Hall, which is located at 410 Abbot Road, will be open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

East Lansing 54B District Court, 101 Linden St., will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Both City Hall and District Court will be closed Fridays through July 24.

The public can enter the combined municipal building at the southwest entrance adjacent to the intersection of Abbot Road and Linden Street. Masks will be required except for those with a medical reason to not wear one.

A minimal health screening will be conducted on people entering the building until the city is told otherwise by the Ingham County Health Department or the state government. Floor markings and directional signage will be in place throughout the building.

Online, mail and phone options are available for making payments. The city is encouraging the public to continue to use these options when possible. Go to www.cityofeastlansing.com/paymentoption for more information.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center, East Lansing Prime Time and the East Lansing Public Library are scheduled to reopen July 13. Beginning June 15, the library will offer curbside pickup and will provide materials by mail beginning June 22.

For more information on library services, go to www.elpl.org/elpl-is-coming-back-soon.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works and its recycling site are closed until further notice. However, regular yard waste and bulk item collection will continue June 15. For more information on yard waste pickup, go to www.cityofeastlansing.com/FormCenter/Public-Works-6.

More information on East Lansing reopening plans can be found at www.cityofeastlansing.com/1897/Stay-Connected.

