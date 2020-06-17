East Lansing fast-tracks outdoor seating process for restaurants

The City of East Lansing is fast-tracking its process for restaurants to expand their outdoor seating.

The idea is to make it easier to follow social distancing guidelines while still making enough money to stay in business.

East Lansing is eliminating fees for these permits to allow dining on public and private property.

Restaurants have to follow the Liquor Control Commission regulations if they serve alcohol.

This seating expansion will be allowed through the end of October.

