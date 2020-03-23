East Lansing extends state of emergency declaration

East Lansing has extended its local state of emergency through 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

The announcement was made Monday after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a statewide executive order requiring all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, ordering all Michigan residents to stay home or 6 feet away from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's executive order means adjustments have been made to East Lansing’s facility closures, event and program cancellations and services, according to a news release from Mayor Ruth Beier on Monday.

City offices and facilities will now be closed to the public until April 13 and tentatively reopening April 14.

Facilities closed to the public include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (including the recycling drop-off site), the East Lansing Prime Time Seniors’ Program, the East Lansing Public Library and the East Lansing 54B District Court. Additionally, all city events and programs will be canceled through April 13.

Essential services for the community will continue to be maintained under this new executive order, including police, fire, EMS, trash and recycling collection, water services and wastewater management. The East Lansing Police Department’s 24/7 police desk will also remain open to the public and staffed. Additionally, water service shutoffs will continue to be suspended during this time.

“Ensuring that our residents receive the essential services that they need will continue to be our top priority,” said George Lahanas, city manager, in a news release. “We encourage community members to continue to try and stay calm, prepared and informed as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time together.”

Community members are also reminded that bulk item collection has been temporarily suspended.

The the decision was made Monday to delay yard waste collection until further notice in order to limit the number of essential public works employees working and reduce exposure to those employees. Additional information on yard waste collection will be provided at a later date. Residents should also note that Simple Recycling announced today the temporary suspension of services in Michigan. This does not impact residents’ regular curbside trash/recycling collection services.

As a part of the governor’s new executive order, building division staff will only be processing residential permits related to emergency work, such as emergency plumbing or electrical repairs necessary for building safety, with limited staffing and a goal of limiting entry into structures for inspections. For additional information, visit https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/648/Building-Information.

Additionally, city officials have decided to temporarily close the following until further notice: playground equipment, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, park shelters/pavilions and park restrooms in East Lansing’s parks. The Northern Tail Dog Park will also remain closed until further notice. All other parks and trails will remain open to the public, and community members are encouraged to use them while still practicing proper social distancing (remaining six feet away from others) and following the hygiene guidelines provided by public health officials.

Additional changes to City services will be necessary as a result of this executive order and will be published via the City’s Continuity of Operations Plan over the coming days.

